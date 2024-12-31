Disney+ teased the official trailer of its next project, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, a new series which will start streaming from January 29. The trailer for the show dropped today as makers revealed that the show is already greenlit for season 2.

Marvel Animation’s upcoming series describes the show as “an animated series that follows Peter Parker on his way to becoming a hero, with a journey unlike we’ve ever seen and a style that celebrates the character’s early comic book roots.”

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man trailer kicks off with the classic theme song that was written by Paul Francis Webster and Bob Harris for the 1967 cartoon series. Peter Pan (voiced by Hudson Tomas) is then seen in the video waking up, running late for school and then getting hit by a car. He is described as a “bit clumsy” by a voiceover.

In class, Peter sees a crime of some sort being committed outside the window and makes an awkward exit: “Mr. Campbell, uh I remembered I left something in the bathroom. Deuces, Parker out.”

Wearing a makeshift suit, Peter is mocked by one of the bad guys: “Check out our next victim in his dumbass costume.” Replies Peter: “Is my suit really that bad?”

In the trailer, Peter also reflects on the responsibility he feels as being the Spider-Man and can be heard saying, “I truly believe that I have these powers to help people, to protect them.”

When to watch the new Spider-Man series

The show will begin streaming from January 29 on Disney+.

The voice cast of Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man also includes Eugene Byrd, Grace Song, Zeno Robinson, Hugh Dancy and Charlie Cox. The show is executive-produced by Brad Winderbaum, Kevin Feige, Louis D’Esposito, Dana Vasquez-Eberhardt and Jeff Trammell.

Watch the trailer for Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man here: