Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are no longer a couple, officially. They started the separation process eight years ago after that infamous plane ride, but it took these many years, court cases and legal tussles to finally have the courts grant them divorce. In these years, most of their biological kids have also dropped dad Brad Pitt’s surname from their names and have instead adopted mom’s name.

As per reports, Jolie and Pitt got officially divorced on Monday (Dec 30). It is also reported that both parties have requested a jury trial.

Angelina Jolie's lawyer James Simon said in a statement, “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family.”

He added, "This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

According to the statement, Jolie and Pitt have asked for a jury trial that is expected to last between 10 and 15 days, and they have agreed to participate in a settlement conference or mediation session as a form of alternative dispute resolution.

Notably, Pitt has also agreed to mediation.

A source close to Jolie said that the Maria actress doesn’t speak “ill of Brad either publicly or privately” and has been trying “hard to be light after a dark time."

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s marriage crumbled after that infamous plane ride

It was on September 19, 2016, when Angelina Jolie took matters to court after riding a plane together with her kids and husband at the time. She claimed that her ex was abusive to her and their six children – both adopted and biological ones. Things went south from there and then came accusations from both parties. Angelina and Brad also have an ongoing winery dispute.



(With inputs from agencies)