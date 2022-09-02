Young Thug offers 100 acres of land to Kanye West 'free of charge' for Yeezy retail expansion

It seems that Young Thug wants to go out of his way to help Kanye West fulfil his dream of launching Yeezy stores worldwide. He is willing to support Yeezy's retail expansion and offer his resources for the same.

From prison, the 'Hot' rapper made a generous offer to West on Thursday night. Offering his 100 acres of land in Georgia, he wrote on his Instagram stories, "However many you need they’re yours free of charge. On GOD."

Thug's post came a day after Kanye, who goes by the name Ye, accused Gap and Adidas of not upholding their contractual obligations to build permanent Yeezy stores. According to the rapper, the two brands are yet to fulfil their promises.

Taking matters into his own hands, Kanye is planning to open Yeezy brick-and-mortar stores in every state, starting with one in Atlanta. "Who would be the best to open it? I’ll buy the land and/or building," Ye wrote in a social media post.

"Then we gonna open up in every state and then internationally. Anyone who has over 10 years of retail experience and is ready to change the world post your Instagram handle or store location in the comments and we’ll find you."

Young Thug is currently in prison awaiting trial on RICO charges. The 31-year-old rapper was arrested in May on charges of racketeering and other gang-related crimes.

On Thursday night, Kanye also shared a text he sent to ASAP Bari about getting Thug out of jail. West told Bari in the text that he has forwarded his message to his estranged wife Kim Kardashian, who has often fought to secure clemency for former inmates.