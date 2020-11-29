Yolanda Hadid shares adorable photo of Gigi Hadid kissing newborn baby

Gigi and Bella Hadid's mother and television star Yolanda Hadid is enjoying her time as a grandmother.

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' alum celebrated Thanksgiving with her daughter Gigi Hadid, who welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with boyfriend Zayn Malik in September.

While documenting their first big holiday with the family’s newest addition, Yolanda shared an adorable photo on the new mother on Instagram.

“You are my sunshine,” the proud grandma wrote alongside the photo.





In another sweet moment, Yolanda also posted a photo that showed her smiling while striking a pose with Malik’s mother.







As if becoming a mother wasn`t special enough, this year`s celebration also marked Gigi`s first time hosting the family gathering." We hosted :)," the 25-year-old supermodel Gigi captioned a close-up shot of her table setting, complete with an adorable pumpkin-shaped place card.



As per People Magazine, in addition to showing off their impressive spread of delectable dishes, the mom of one highlighted one very special gift, which her mother was passing down to her. "For my first TG hosting gig, my mom gave me the set of holidays plates we grewThe 27-year-old former `One Direction` member Malik announced their daughter`s arrival in September.



"In her celebratory post after her grandchild`s birth, Yolanda called the bundle of joy "an angel." My heart is expanding with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above....." she wrote alongside a sweet snapshot of the newborn grasping her hand.



She continued, "Thank you, Mommy & Daddy, for making me an Oma," adding in a sweet shoutout to the happy couple. "I love every minute of it."



In pics: Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik : A Timeline of their past relationships