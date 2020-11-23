Gigi Hadid shares adorable photos with her baby girl

Gigi Hadid shared new photos with her baby girl, welcoming the holiday season in full spirit.



The model took to Instagram on to share a collection of photos showing her and Zayn Malik's daughter- whose name they've not yet revealed—along with the family's holiday decorations.

The new mom is seen snuggled up in a comfy robe, sweatsuit and beanie, staring off into the distance while cradling her little one, who's wearing an equally cute and cuddly outfit.

"A whole new kind of busy & tired," Gigi captioned the Instagram post, "but she's da bestie so she got Christmas decorations early."





The mother-daughter duo can be seen in a black-and-white snapshot of Gigi planting a kiss on her baby.

Additional pics feature a gorgeous sunset, a decorated Christmas tree and plenty of other holiday-themed details.

This is Gigi's first child with her boyfriend Zayn Malik. She first revealed she was expecting back in April on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and in September, the couple announced they had welcomed a "healthy and beautiful" baby girl.





Gigi and Zayn then introduced the newborn to the world on Halloween.

In an Instagram photo Gigi was festively dressed as the video game Metroid's Samus Aran, Zayn as a member of the Slytherin house from Harry Potter and their daughter as Hulk.



The couple continues to be extremely private when it comes to their daughter, making sure to conceal her face in any photos they share.