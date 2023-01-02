'Yellowstone' season 5 to return in Summer 2023

On Sunday, Paramount Network, which backs the American neo-Western drama television 'Yellowstone', delivered some bittersweet news about the return of the popular series. The network revealed that fans will have to wait until summer to see how Jamie (Wes Bentley), who has declared an all-out war against his governor-dad John Dutton, takes things forward.

At the end of the midseason finale of 'Yellowstone' season 5, fans were treated to a 30-second teaser for the second half of the season. The teaser clip confirmed that the next episode is slated to release in the summer of 2023.

Co-created by Sheridan and John Linson, 'Yellowstone' follows the Dutton family, who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States.

Paramount took two weeks to release the midseason finale of the massively popular neo-western series. And, with the latest announcement, we can say that the network will take much longer to drop the eighth episode of season 5.

Season 5 of the series opened with great numbers and turned out to be one of the most popular series on television. Over 12.1 million viewers tuned in to watch the first episode of the latest season on Paramount Network. The massive success of the series has spawned its own neo-western universe with the launch of two prequels titled '1883' and '1923'.

The series features a critically-acclaimed ensemble cast including Oscar-winner Kevin Costner, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Forrie Smith, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham and Gil Birmingham among others.

