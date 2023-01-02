Black Eyed Peas don rainbow bands to show solidarity with LGBTQ+ community on NYE Poland show

While headlining a gig for state-sanctioned Polish TV channel TVP's 'New Year's of Dreams' show, all four members of Black Eyed Peas showed solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community by wearing rainbow armbands. Their action stirred major controversy in the region.

As Apl.de.ap, J. Rey Soul, Taboo and Will.i.am showed their support for the community during the broadcast on the Polish territory, some anti-gay activists caused a commotion and later, Poland's Law and Justice Party (PiS), which is in power at the moment, expressed their indignation at the music group's accessories. For those unaware, the Polish political party has very strong anti-LGBT views and policies.

A member of PiS, Marcin Warchol, took to Twitter and wrote, "LGBT promotion in TVP2. DISGRACE! It’s not a New Year’s Eve of Dreams but a New Year’s Eve of Deviance."

Addressing the backlash online, Will.i.am tweeted, "#WHEREStheLOVE??? Unity, tolerance, understanding, oneness, respect, diversity & inclusion… THAT'S LOVE…people are people & we should all practice to honour & love all the different types of people on earth & learn from them… I LOVE YOU your country… (sic)"

Unity, tolerance, understanding, oneness, respect, diversity & inclusion…THATS LOVE…people are people & we should all practice to honor & love all the different types of people on earth & learn from them…I LOVE YOU your country… https://t.co/P2MmKewLwV — will.i.am (@iamwill) December 31, 2022

Last week, Spice Girls singer Melanie Chisholm, known as Mel C, pulled out of the gig over "issues against communities" she supports. The singer confirmed the news in a statement posted on social media.

"In light of some issues that have been brought to my attention, that do not align with the communities I support, I’m afraid I will no longer be able to perform in Poland as planned on New Year’s Eve," Mel C shared in the statement.

Even though Mel C didn’t elaborate on what particular issue forced her to break ties with the gig, many have presumed, in the light of the latest events, that she was talking about the LGBTQ+ community.

