Drake shares footage from July Swedish detainment for the first time| Video

In a reflective post for the year 2022, Canadian rapper Drake gave a glimpse of his summertime fiasco to his fans and confirmed that he landed in some hot water with Swedish authorities during the warmer months.

The rapper shared the first footage of his Swedish detainment from July on his official Instagram account along with other photos and captioned the post with cryptic lines.

"The funds are useful/ The lyrics are truthful/ The suspects are usual/ The opps are delusional/ The finish line is beautiful /And the disrespect is mutual/ See you in 23," he wrote.

The Canadian superstar's post confirms his run-in with Swedish authorities last summer. The never-before-seen clip shows Drake being escorted by two officers to a police cruiser.

The 36-year-old's face wasn't visible in the footage as it captured him from behind, but his braided hair confirms that it's him.

Dressed in a red outfit and white sneakers, the rapper is seen walking beside his entourage in the now-viral clip.

Back in July, when Drizzy was detained by authorities regarding marijuana-related charges after partying in Stockholm, his team vehemently denied any claims of him being in police custody. For those unaware, Weed is still illegal in Sweden.

A few days after the arrest, in a since-deleted Instagram post, Drake posted photos from his European trip that featured the country's Public Prosecutor's Office titled 'Information for Those Suspected of a Crime and Subsequently Detained'.

The document outlined his rights such as "know what it is you are suspected of and why you are being denied," and "receive the aid of a defence attorney who under certain conditions can only be paid by the state".

During the detainment, Drake also had the right to "receive food and rest as needed" as well as "receive the assistance of an interpreter during interrogations as needed".

