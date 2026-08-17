/Yash responds to Allu Aravind's 'Who was Yash before KGF?' comment: 'Cinema doesn't just belong to a producer'

Years after veteran film producer Allu Aravind questioned Yash’s popularity before KGF, the actor has responded to the remark, saying the audience is ‘never wrong’. Speaking about the long-running discussion over who should get more credit for a blockbuster film, Yash admitted that KGF did change his career trajectory, but added that an actor’s contribution cannot be separated from a film’s success.

For those unversed, in 2023, Allu Aravind had questioned Yash’s standing in the film industry before KGF, while making a broader point about production scale and how actors benefit when a film does well.

‘Cinema doesn’t just belong to a producer’

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Yash recently appeared on Aap Ki Adalat and spoke about KGF and the success that followed. When he asked about Allu Aravind’s comment about actors benefiting the most from a film success, Yash admitted that KGF had brought him wider recognition.

"It is true. But I also believe that cinema doesn’t just belong to a producer," he said, adding that filmmaking depends on the work of many people and departments. Yash, though, admitted that actors receive the larger attention when a film does well.

"So many people work in cinema, but only the actor gets credits. Be it a character artist or a writer, everyone works hard in cinema, but if an actor is not able to carry it, the film will not work,” the Toxic star said.

Yash also explained why actors receive enormous recognition when a film connects with viewers, saying the ability to communicate emotions and connect with audiences despite the pressures of performing is an important part of that process.

Yash added, "I feel the audience is right; sometimes I wonder why does actor win all the love." He continued, "And I truly believe that the audience is never wrong. They respect everyone and are aware of who deserves to earn more respect."

What did Allu Aravind say back in 2023?

Allu Aravind’s original comments had drawn criticism from Yash’s fans in 2023. The veteran producer had remarked, "Who was Yash before the release of the KGF movie?" and argued that the scale and richness of the production helped make the film become a blockbuster.

While Yash had maintained silence over the remark, his fans had pushed back, stating that actor had established a career in the Kannada film industry before KGF was made. The film’s success helped him become a pan-India star.

Yash is now preparing for the release of Toxic, directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by him.

The film stars Yash along with Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is scheduled to arrive in theatres on August 26.