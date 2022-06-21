'X Factor' star Tom Mann heartbroken over his fiancée's sudden death on their wedding day

Former X Factor contestant Tom Mann, who appeared on the ITV singing competition in 2014, shared a tragic news on social media on Monday. The singer-songwriter announced that his fiancée, Danielle Hampson, has passed away on their wedding day and their families are in mourning.

Sharing the awful news on Instagram, Tom penned a long emotional note. It read, "I can’t believe I am writing these words but my darling Dani - my best friend, my everything and more, the love of my life - passed away in the early hours of Saturday morning, 18th June."

He further added, "On what was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean. We never made it to the alter; or got to say our vows, or dance our first dance, but I know you know that you were my entire world and the best thing that has ever happened to me, Danielle. I will wear this ring that I was always supposed to wear as a sign of my unconditional love to you."

Sharing his feelings and pain with the world, he wrote, "I am completely broken trying to process this and I honestly don’t know where to go from here, but I do know I need to use any strength I can muster for our little boy. I will not be a mark on the parent that you had already become but I promise I will do my everything to raise Bowie just the way we always wanted. I promise you he will know how amazing his mummy was. I promise to make you so so proud."

In the end, he complimented Dani for being an "incredible soul". "The most beautiful person inside and out. The most incredible soul. We have lost such a special person and I am sure we are about to see an abundant outpouring of love that reflects that. I will try to find peace in your messages and comments, but right now I am grieving and I will be for a very, very long time. My darling Dani, the brightest light in any room, my world is nothing but darkness without you. I will miss you forever."

Seeing the emotional post, the musician received an outpouring of support from his followers. One user wrote, "I am so so sorry for your loss. sending you and your beautiful boy all of the love. (sic)"

Another wrote, "The best of the best. It has been our privilege to have been in her orbit and experience the brightness of that star. We love you so much Dani. Tom we are your army and we are all here for you. (sic)"

And, one said, "So sorry for your loss Tom sending you and your boy all the love in the world. (sic)"

Tom and Dani share an eight-month-old son called Bowie.

On the work front, Tom has penned tracks for the likes of Jonas Blue, Troye Sivan, Becky Hill, Rita Ora, and Lewis Capaldi. He also recently got a BMI award for his work.