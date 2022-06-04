Wondering why the IIFA Awards carpet is green instead of red? Here's how it all started

When you think of an award show or a huge fashion event, you instantly visualize a red carpet greeting the stars. However, at International Indian Film Academy Awards, things don't go the traditional way. Here stars are welcomed with a bright green carpet where they can flaunt their looks and pose for the paps.

The change at the IIFAs took place 15 years ago. As a part of their 'Greening the IIFAs' initiative, the traditional red carpet got replaced with a green one to send out an important message about climate change to the world.

In Sheffield, UK, in 2007, the change of carpet's color helped the Bollywood ceremony to stand out from the rest. And till today, they have continued with the concept of the green carpet.

The organizer of the IIFAs was quoted by The National News as saying, "IIFA has always helped create clever messaging on the environment that the stars and celebrities involved would convey to the audiences and fans globally. And today, with the power of celebrity following, it’s worked."

IIFA Awards were conceptualized by Wizcraft International Entertainment and the first event took place in the year 2000 in London. The event honors the best Hindi films and movie talents of the previous year.

Every year, it's held in a different country. This year, it's being held in Abu Dhabi. Previously, it was organized in Dubai, Bangkok, New York, Colombo, Amsterdam, Madrid, Florida, Kuala Lumpur, and Macau.

The musical IIFA Rocks and the gala IIFA Awards are being held at the Etihad Arena this time. Salman Khan is going to host the award ceremony.

As per reports, actor Abhishek Bachchan will perform in front of the crowd and guests at the ceremony on Saturday.