IIFA 2022: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and others grace the green carpet

International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022, Bollywood’s biggest awards night has begun in Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the main event on June 4, several celebrities were seen gracing the IIFA Rocks green carpet in their best sartorial looks.

The star-studded night saw actors like Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Shahid Kapoor among others walking down the green carpet, turning up the temperature with their glam quotient. Everyone looked splendid for the occasion, and we have some pics of the stunning best-dressed celebrities from the event.

Scroll down to check out who dazzled the IIFA 2022 green carpet.

