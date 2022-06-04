IIFA 2022: Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and others grace the green carpet

Updated: Jun 04, 2022, 01:44 PM(IST)

International Indian Film Academy Awards 2022, Bollywood’s biggest awards night has begun in Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. Ahead of the main event on June 4, several celebrities were seen gracing the IIFA Rocks green carpet in their best sartorial looks. 

The star-studded night saw actors like Salman Khan, Sara Ali Khan, Ritesh Deshmukh, and Shahid Kapoor among others walking down the green carpet, turning up the temperature with their glam quotient. Everyone looked splendid for the occasion, and we have some pics of the stunning best-dressed celebrities from the event. 

Scroll down to check out who dazzled the IIFA 2022 green carpet. 
 

Ananya Pandey at IIFA Rocks 2022

Ananya Panday was a vision to behold in an ice blue ensemble at the event. The actress wore a pastel-blue thigh-slit gown with a floral embroidered corset bodice, featuring embellished strappy sleeves and a plunging neckline. 

Oozing the oomph factor, Ananya styled the attire with a pair of silver sparkling sandals. She kept her makeup simple and dewy with pink eyeshadows, blushed cheeks, a pink lip shade, and mascara-laden eyes. She went for statement studs and tied her hair in a neat back bun. We absolutely adore her look.
 

Sara Ali Khan at IIFA Rocks 2022

Bollywood's bubbly actress, Sara Ali Khan, stunned in an ultra-chic black outfit. She chose a strapless gown with a voluminous dramatic frilly trail, lace embroidered corset bodice, high-low hemline, and straight neckline.

Sara styled the black outfit with black stilettos, statement rings, and a cute ponytail. For her makeup, the actress went for light smokey eyes and mascara, with lots of blush and cheek highlighters, and nude lipstick. 
 

Lara Dutta at IIFA Rocks 2022

The former Miss Universe looked stunning as she posed for photos on the IIFA 2022 green carpet. The actress slipped into a shimmery silver gown featuring an embroidered trail and a sequined bodice. 

The strapless off-shoulder dress accentuated her perfectly toned figure and makeup, making her look even more stunning. For the eyes, Lara chose to go with a mix of dark eyeshadow, a generous amount of mascara on the lashes, Kohl eyes, blushed cheeks, and beaming highlighter. 

She went for pink lip gloss, and she accessorized the outfit with minimal drop earrings and curled open hair. 
 

Nora Fatehi at IIFA Rocks 2022

On the night of the IIFA Rocks 2022, Nora Fatehi stole the limelight with her cerulean blue gown that had a plunging sweetheart neckline, small straps, a thigh-high slit in the front, and an extra-long hemline. She accessorized the look with a gorgeous choker necklace, a complementing bracelet, gilded ear studs, and statement rings.

For makeup, Nora opted for a reddish lip color, bold black winged eyeliner, dazzling silver eyeshadow, sharp contour, and sparkling highlighter. She completed her look with a side-parted open hairdo.
 

Genelia D'souza and Ritesh Deshmukh at IIFA Rocks 2022

Bollywood’s most adorable couple Genelia and Ritesh Deshmukh served up the event with a dose of their cuteness. Genelia donned a lavender-colored mini dress with a dramatic neckline and hem and looked incredible. She styled the look with shimmery eyeshadow, heavy eye makeup, nude lip gloss, and tainted nails. She kept her hair tied up in a high neat bun and accessorized with sparkling high heels. 

Riteish Deshmukh, on the other hand, chose to stay quirky in a white bandhgala and flowy pants set, just like his fun attitude. For footwear, he wore white sneakers.
 

Jacqueline Fernandez at IIFA Rocks 2022

For the IIFA Awards 2022, Jacqueline wore a one-shoulder gown that had metallic shades of gold and silver. The outfit had a bodycon silhouette, a thigh-high slit in the front, a raised detail on the shoulder, a long sleeve, and a floor-grazing skirt, as well as infinite tassels, beads, spikes, and sequin embellishments done on a nude backdrop.

She accessorized her look with clear pumps that had high heels and small silver earrings. For her hair, she went with side-parted open wavy tresses. Her makeup consisted of black eyeliner, heavy mascara on the lashes, chocolate brown lip shade, shimmering eye shadow, blushed cheeks, and glowing skin.
 

Shahid Kapoor at IIFA Rocks 2022

Shahid Kapoor looked as dashing as ever in a patterned jacket and greige pants combination. He wore it with a pair of smart-tailored pants and a crisp white shirt. The jacket featured a quirky design all over.
 

Tiger Shroff at IIFA Rocks 2022

Tiger Shroff looked handsome in a baby pink suit, with fitted slacks and a crisp white shirt featuring a double-breasted coat. The 'Heropanti' star completed his ensemble with a pair of eccentric sunglasses and white lace-up sneakers. 
 

