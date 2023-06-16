Diana Penty shares BTS pic with Amitabh Bachchan after Section 84 shoot ends

Diana Penty posted a series of behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram featuring herself posing with the star cast. The first picture showcased her alongside Amitabh Bachchan, holding a clapboard. Another photo captured her with Nimrat Kaur and Abhishek Banerjee. The remaining pictures showed Diana enjoying her time on the shooting sets inside her vanity van.

Actress Diana Penty recently finished filming the courtroom drama film Section 84. In a lengthy note shared on Thursday, Diana shared her experience of working on the project alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, and Abhishek Banerjee. She expressed her excitement about working with Amitabh Bachchan for the first time and acknowledged how nervous she was before the venture started. The Cocktail star revealed that the shooting of Section 84 turned out to be one of the "most enriching experiences" of her career. She described working with Amitabh Bachchan as "witnessing a masterclass," where he allowed her to truly "be" in a scene and gave her the space to explore her craft.

The actress also expressed her joy at finally getting the opportunity to bond with Nimrat and Abhishek on set. She expressed her gratitude to director Ribhu Dasgupta for orchestrating everything beautifully. Diana Penty also humorously thanked him for ensuring they were well-fed on set.

"And, it’s a WRAP. On what has been an incredibly special journey for me. Before we began shooting #Section84, I was beyond excited to be working with @amitabhbachchan for the first time, but also so damn nervous!! But now that we’ve been through a film together I can safely say, it has been one of the most enriching experiences of my career. As an actor, I finally know what it means to ‘BE’ in a scene. Mr. Bachchan allows you to do that and gives you space to do so much more. Watching and observing him is like witnessing a masterclass," Diana Penty wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan's return to courtroom drama genre:

Section 84 marks Amitabh Bachchan's return to the courtroom drama genre after the critically acclaimed film Pink. This film also signifies the third collaboration between Amitabh and Ribhu Dasgupta. The duo worked on the TV mini-series Yudh in 2014 and the thriller film Te3n in 2015.

Section 84:

The official release date for Section 84 is yet to be announced. The film is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios. Ribhu Dasgupta has written the script. He had previously worked on projects such as The Girl on the Train and Code Name: Tiranga.