/WION Health Pulse: The world’s healthcare confluence- Charting the future of health innovation

On June 17 (Wednesday), the day-long summit will deliberate on four compelling themes that are redefining healthcare, its evolving parameters, and future benchmarks.

The platform aims to foster convergence on emerging health technologies, examine global disparities in healthcare access, and highlight India’s decisive role in addressing these challenges.

The summit discussions will be anchored around key pillars such as economy, technology, geopolitics, and climate impact on health and wellness.

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The four thematic sessions include:



1. India as the World’s Pharmacy: Breaking health imperialism and emerging as a global hub for healthcare and medical tourism



2. Mental Health: The Invisible Pandemic. Breaking the taboos



3. AI & Digital Health Integration: Outsourcing health to technology



4. Cure Versus Care: India’s strength in traditional and alternative medicine

From top experts, healthcare partners, and founders, the gathering promises a rare convergence of influence and insight.

Session 1 will focus on “The World’s Pharmacy.” Today's guests include the following:

Dr Carlota Alonso, Founder & CEO, European Institute for Healthcare Excellence (EIHE)



Dr Shubnum Singh, Principal Advisor – Health Policy, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII); Advisor & Governing Council Member, Health Sector Skills Council (HSSC)



Dr K. Srinath Reddy, Founder & Former President, Public Health Foundation of India (PHFI); Chancellor, PHFI Institute of Public Health Sciences

Moderated by WION's Molly Gambhir, the guests discuss the healthcare permits.

India excels in reverse engineering," says Dr Shubnum Singh, Principal Advisor - Health Policy, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and Advisor & GC Member, Health Sector Skills Council (HSSC), as she addresses the summit