Will Smith makes a hilarious social media return with a gorilla video post Oscar's slap - watch

Will Smith is trying to get back on social media and the normal life he was living before the night of the Oscars this year when he slapped comedian Chris Rock.



A few weeks after he shared a video titled, ‘It’s been a minute...’ in which he said that he has been doing a lot of thinking in the recent month and finally he is ready to answer a few questions.



However, now Smith wants everything to be normal again like it used to be. And as a first step, the 'King Richard' actor shared a bizarre video of how eagerly he's trying to get back to social media.



Taking to his IG handle, Smith shared a hilarious video of a young gorilla who continuesly poking at the back of a big gorilla until the larger one starts running to the smaller one who was irritating him. Through the story, Will somewhere shared his feeling about how badly he wants to return to social media and is testing how people will react to it.



The video plays with the text, “Me trying to get back on social media.”

Howeverm many of Will's friends and fan gave him a big support. In the comments section, Cesar Millan wrote, "Animal kingdom is with you Will."



One fans writes, ''Fear not, Will. Come back.'' Another fan wrote, “Get back on & turn your comments off until further notice''.



In the video he shared earlier, Will wrote, ''Chris, I apologise to you. My behaviour was unacceptable. I am here whenever you are ready to talk,” Smith said.

He added, “That was one of the things about that moment. I just didn’t realize. I wasn’t thinking but how many people got hurt in that moment. So I want to apologize to Chris’ mother. I want to apologize to Chris’ family.”

On Academy night this year, Will took his first Oscar trophy home for his 'King Richard' role. Everything was going fine until, Chris took the stage and made a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's bald head, which probably provoked the actor who quickly went on stage and slapped Rock.



For his slap, Smith has also issued an apology to Rock multiple times and as a result of his violent action, Academy has also banned him for 10 years.