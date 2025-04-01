On Tuesday, videos of veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra wearing an eye patch did the rounds of the internet. The video of the actor left many of his fans worried. In one of the videos. the 89-year-old star could be seen telling the paparazzi, "Abhi bhi bahut dum hai, bahut jaan rakhta hoon…Mere aankh mein graft hua hai. Toh aata hun, haan, (I still have a lot left in me, had a graft in my eye. I'll just come)." as he made his way to his car.

Dharmendra has undergone eye surgery

Many fans expressed concern online. One user commented on a video on Instagram, “Love you dharam ji ye kya ho gya”, while another wrote, “The real legend.. Speedy recovery Dharam ji.”

A source close to the actor's family told HT City that Dharmendra recently underwent cataract surgery. "He's 89, so there will be age-related issues. The paparazzi happened to be present when he stepped out today, and he spoke to them," the source tells us.

Dharmendra, who has been a star of iconic films like Sholay, Loafer, Dharamveer and many more, has off late been playing the patriarch in films. He played Shahid Kapoor's grandfather in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya(2024) and Ranveer Singh's grandfather in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He is set to appear next in Sriram Raghavan-directed Ikkis which co-stars Agastya Nanda.