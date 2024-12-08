New Delhi, India

Legendary Indian actor Dharmendra is celebrating his 89th birthday today (December 8). Marking the special day, the Deols stepped out to celebrate the veteran actor's birthday with the paps and media present outside their residence.

Dharmendra along with his two sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, stepped outside to celebrate the special occasion.

In a video, the Sholey actor was seen walking with his two sons to cut a huge six-tier cake.

The actor was seen holding his sons close to him before he walked close to the media and the paparazzi. On his birthday, the veteran star looked dashing in a brown shirt with a black half jacket and a hat.

Watch the video here:

Marking his birthday, the entire Deol family wished the actor with heartwarming photos and messages.

The Gadar 2 actor wished his father Dharmendra 'Happy Birthday' with a montage video featuring a bunch of photos of the veteran actor with his two sons.

Sharing the adorable video, Sunny wrote, ''Happy Birthday Papa ❤️❤️??I love you the most!''

Bobby Deol also shared a carousel of pictures with his father on his Instagram handle and wrote, ''Papa love you the most, happy birthday.''

In one photo, the Animal actor is sweetly kissing his father.

Dharmendra's wife and veteran actor Hema Malini wished his husband with a touching message.

Taking to her Instagram, Malini shared two photos of them as she went on to call the actor, ''the man of my dreams.''

“A day to celebrate! Happiest Birthday to the man of my dreams. I hold your heart as you hold mine ever since we first met many years ago. We have been through good times and bad, always together, steadfast in our love for each other. I look forward to being dazzled by your charm for many more years to come. May God bless you with good health and happiness always,” Hema wrote in the post.