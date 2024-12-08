New Delhi, India

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have started a new chapter of their life as husband and wife. The couple tied the knot on Dec. 4 at the iconic Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad.

The couple solemnised their union in a traditional Telugu ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family. Days after their wedding, the couple finally shared their first official pictures from the wedding on Instagram, captioning them, "మాంగల్యం తంతునానేనా మమజీవన హేతునా కంఠే భద్నామి సుభగే త్వం జీవ శరదాం శతం"

The stunning photos show the bride and groom performing the wedding rituals. The first picture is of the Made in Heaven actress holding Chay's face as she performs the wedding ritual, followed by the photos capturing the happy and cute moments of the newly married couple.

Another photo in the carousel shows Chay and Sobhita exchanging garlands.

The stunning photos radiate joy and togetherness, making fans swoon over their magical bond.

The intimate yet star-studded affair was graced by luminaries such as Chiranjeevi, PV Sindhu, Nayanthara, NTR, and celebrated couples like Ram Charan-Upasana Konidela and Mahesh Babu-Namrata Shirodkar. With the Akkineni and Daggubati families coming together, it was a true family celebration.

Annapurna Studios, a cherished family legacy founded by Naga Chaitanya's grandfather, Akkineni Nageswara Rao, served as the perfect venue for the nuptials. Spanning 22 acres in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, the studio holds a significant place in Tollywood's history, making it a fitting backdrop for this memorable day.

From meticulous planning to heartfelt moments, the wedding has left Hyderabad buzzing with joy and admiration. Here's to the beautiful beginning of Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala's journey together!