Whoopi Goldberg talks about her sexuality after Raven-Symoné claims she give her ‘Lesbian Vibes’

Veteran Hollywood star Whoopi Goldberg has opened up about her sexuality like never before. Goldberg appeared in a recent episode of Raven-Symoné’s podcast The Best Podcast Ever where Raven stated that Goldberg gave 'lesbian vibes' to her.



Raven implored Goldberg to share whether she is a lesbian after the former That’s So Raven star told the talk-show host that she thought she was queer while working with her.

“I want to just dig into your business a little bit, this is a safe space,” Raven told Goldberg during the podcast. “Honestly, when I was around you, I loved you so much like I just wanted to be up underneath the t***y the whole time! But that’s also because you just kind of gave me lesbian vibes!”



After the women laughed, the former Disney Channel star continued, “But, like, sometimes Whoops, you give me lesbian vibes, you give me stud vibes…”



“I think this is a secret fantasy of Raven’s!” Raven’s wife and co-host, Miranda Maday joked and added, “I think she just wants everybody to be gay and she’s just really hoping you’ll come out right here right now.”

Raven admitted that her partner was right, and then added, “So if you want to tell us anything, Whoops, you’re more than welcome to!”

Goldberg took Raven’s line of questioning in stride and admitted that there have been speculations about her sexuality for a long time. Goldberg said she is not a lesbian.

“Women have been asking me this for as long as I’ve been around, I am not a lesbian.I know lots of them, and I’ve played them on television,” Goldberg said. “But I have always had lesbian friends because they’re just my friends.”



Speaking to how she deals with her lesbian friends, she elaborated, “I’ll tell them, ‘I’m not gonna kiss you, but I’ll kiss you over here, I’ll do this, but I’m not going to do this’ … and they’re like, ‘OK!’”



Goldberg has been married three times. Earlier this month, she spoke on her past divorce to drug counselor Alvin Martin, Dutch cinematographer David Claessen, and actor Lyle Trachtenberg, respectively, during an interview.

