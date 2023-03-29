ugc_banner

Who was Paul O'Grady? Learn about the life, career & legacy of beloved English comedian

Paul O’Grady was 67. Photograph:(AP)

Paul O'Grady, the celebrated English comedian, television presenter, and drag performer, passed away at the age of 67 on Tuesday evening. His husband André Portasio stated that he died unexpectedly but peacefully. O'Grady's career spanned several decades and encompassed a variety of mediums and disciplines. He first rose to prominence in the 1980s as a stand-up comedian, performing in clubs and theaters across the UK. 

English comedian, TV presenter, and drag queen Paul O’Grady has died at the age of 67. He breathed his last on Tuesday evening. As per The Guardian, O’Grady's husband André Portasio said that he died “unexpectedly but peacefully”. He said in a statement, “We ask, at this difficult time, that whilst you celebrate his life you also respect our privacy as we come to terms with this loss. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones, friends, family, animals and all those who enjoyed his humour, wit and compassion. I know that he would want me to thank you for all the love you have shown him over the years.”

Who was Paul O’Grady and how did he become a phenomenon?

As mentioned above, Paul O’Grady was a celebrated English comedian, television presenter, and drag performer. He captured the hearts of audiences around the world with his wit, charm, and irreverence. His comedic timing and natural flair for improvisation made him a favourite on the stand-up comedy circuit, while his biting satire made him a force to be reckoned with in the world of television.

His career spanned several decades and encompassed a variety of mediums and disciplines. He first rose to prominence in the 1980s as a stand-up comedian, performing in clubs and theaters across the UK. His social commentary and outrageous characters quickly earned him a dedicated following.

Over the years, O'Grady's talent and charisma took him from the club circuit to radio, television, and beyond. He hosted a string of successful television shows, including the iconic The Paul O'Grady Show, which aired on ITV from 2004 to 2009, and Paul O'Grady Live, which ran for two seasons on Channel 4.

But it was not only O'Grady's comedic skills that endeared him to audiences. His genuine compassion and empathy for people and animals alike shone through in his work as a presenter and his tireless charitable efforts. He was a passionate advocate for animal welfare, and served as an ambassador for organisations like the Battersea Dogs and Cats Home and the Royal Voluntary Service.

O'Grady's impact on not only British but global culture and entertainment cannot be overstated. He was a beloved figure who brought laughter, joy, and a touch of irreverence to millions of viewers, listeners, and fans. His legacy as a performer, presenter, and humanitarian will continue to inspire and entertain for generations to come.

Paul O’Grady's death mourned by the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom and others

 

Camilla, the Queen Consort of the United Kingdom, and many others mourned the death of O'Grady. A tweet from the official account of the Windsors shared a photo of Camilla and O'Grady and wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Paul O’Grady, who worked closely with Her Majesty in support of @Battersea_, providing lots of laughter and many waggy-tailed memories."

In 2016, O'Grady hosted the Battersea Dogs & Cats Home's Collars & Coats Gala Ball, which Camilla attended as a guest of honour. The event was in support of the animal shelter's efforts to care for and rehome abandoned animals.

Writing on Instagram, veteran singer Elton John shared, "Thank you for all the joy you brought into the world, Paul. You went places nobody had gone before and we will miss you very much."

