/Who is Perry? The early YG producer whose whereabouts remain unknown after 16 years

Perry, the rapper and producer who played an important role in the early musical journey of YG Entertainment, is back in the spotlight for a very different reason. The American musician, whose full name is Perry Thomas Borja, has remained out of public view for years, with his whereabouts unknown since he was last seen in Los Angeles in 2010.

Who is Perry?

Perry, aka Perry Thomas Borja, born in California in 1971 and raised partly in Guam, moved to South

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Korea in the mid-1990s to begin his music career. He was a founding member of the collective that became YG Family and served as the label's main in-house producer. He helped YG's early identity by blending heavy hip-hop and R&B beats into Korean music before the genres became mainstream.

Perry produced music and wrote tracks for major early YG acts, including Jinusean, 1YTM, Lexy, Se7evn, Wheesung and Big Bang. In 2001, he released his full-length solo album, Perry By Storm, which features a young, teenage G-Dragon on the track Storm. His last known work with the label included production on Big Bang's 2010 Japanese single, Beautiful Hangover.

When was Perry last seen? SBS asks for public information about rapper

Perry was last seen in Los Angeles in 2010 and stopped communicating with colleagues and friends. His long-term disappearance has remained a mystery, drawing renewed public and media attention after investigative television programs like SBS's Unanswered Questions filed public appeals for information regarding his whereabouts.

On September 17, SBS's investigative programme Unanswered Questions posted an appeal featuring photographs of Perry and asked people who know his current whereabouts, or who are in contact with his family, to provide information. The programme said Perry had been active in Korea from the mid-1990s before he was last seen in Los Angeles in 2010. The appeal has now brought his disappearance back into public discussion after years of speculation surrounding his whereabouts.

His disappearance has therefore drawn particular attention from fans familiar with YG's early history. With Unanswered Questions now seeking information, the programme's appeal could potentially bring new leads about Perry's whereabouts or reconnect investigators with people who knew him.

Internet reacts to Perry's missing case

With reports of Perry missing case surfaced post SBS' request for public information, several social media users wished for well-being and hoped nothing bad had happened to him. One user wrote, "I think the person who seems like a founding contributor to YG Entertainment is Perry, don't you? Right now, they're really gone without a trace. It seems like contact is completely impossible. I really hope nothing bad has happened."

Another user wrote, "Huh?? Wdym perry had been missing fr since 2010??????? Like i thought he’s just living somewhere????"