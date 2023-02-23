Who is Kumar Varun? Comedian who married Actress Maanvi Gagroo; Check his net worth, ex-wife, age & much more

Kumar Varun and Maanvi Gagroo have shocked the internet by releasing wedding pictures. The couple tied the knot in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family members. People from the comedy and OTT circle flooded the comment section of their Instagram posts with wishes and blessings. Mallika Dua, Dolly Singh, and Bani J have posted their congratulations to the newlyweds. On February 14, 2023, Maanvi posted a selfie with Kumar Varun captioned 'found my lobster.'

However, Kumar Varun and Maanvi Gagroo have not been 'too public' about their relationship. They have kept their dating life private and surprised the entertainment world with their wedding pictures. While Maanvi Gagroo hails from the Bollywood industry, Kumar Varun is a prominent Indian comedian. Maanvi Gagroo is famous for her characters in Tripling and Four More Shots Please! Both come from different sides of the entertainment industry, but they sure make an adorable couple.

Here's everything you need to know about the Indian comedian Kumar Varun who married Maanvi Gagroo on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Kumar Varun: Career

Kumar Varun was born on November 19, 1985. He's a stand-up comedian, writer, and entrepreneur. Kumar Varun hails from Jehanabad in Bihar and received fame after his video went viral on YouTube. He is an engineer by profession and pursued his MBA from the Faculty of Management Studies in Delhi. Kumar Varun has a stand-up comedy video, 'MBA Life,' which is hilarious and a delight to watch.

Kumar Varun and Rahul Subramanian started a YouTube channel named 'Random Chikibum.' His quizzing series 'KVizzing with the Comedians' is a big hit. People love him for his jolly and witty nature.

Kumar Varun has various comedy sketches and stand-up comedy videos on YouTube. He has also appeared in several podcasts across YouTube and Spotify.

Kumar Varun's net worth is around $20 million. However, the numbers are not from an official source.

Kumar Varun: Personal Life

Kumar Varun hangs out with his comedian friends Zakir Khan, Tanmay Bhat and Rahul Subramanian. He is also friends with YouTubers Ashish Chanchalani and Bhuvan Bam.

Kumar Varun also has an ex-wife. Before marrying Maanvi, Kumar was married to Deepti Asthana, a National Geographic Photographer. However, the couple divorced a long time ago.

On February 23, the 36-year-old comedian married Four More Shots fame Maanvi Gagroo in a closed ceremony. Kumar Varun and Maanvi's wedding hashtag was #KGotVi. Many celebrities congratulated the couple on their social media posts.