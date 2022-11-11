When director Neeraj Ghaywan received an email from Martin Scorsese for Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Masaan'

'Masaan', starring Vicky Kaushal, Richa Chadha, and Shweta Tripathi, is one of those critically acclaimed films that has touched viewers' hearts and made them hopelessly fall in love with every character depicted.



This beautiful Banaras saga is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and was released in 2015. IMDb India, which is popular for sharing some of the unknown facts and stories about such well-acclaimed films, took to social media to share a story by Neeraj Ghaywan.

BTS's RM to debut solo album 'Indigo' on this date

In an exclusive conversation with IMDb India, Neeraj talks about the email that he had received from Martin Scorsese when Mélita Toscan Du Plantier showed him Masaan. Ghaywan says, “That sentence still feels unreal to me. Him watching it for those two hours. Connecting with Devi, Deepal and Shalu. Laughing with them, falling in love with them and even getting emotional for them. I felt a strange, surreal connection that I found with him when I was not there and then to read his mail, this lovely note that he had sent felt like one of those really life-changing experiences as they say!”

Ghaywan's critically acclaimed film was screened in the Un Certain Regard section of the 2015 Cannes Film Festival. It won two awards.

IMDb, which has recently launched its social media for Indian-based cinema buffs, is really in a rage right now. Fans are going gaga over the cinematic content that they are posting on their social media. Every single piece of content is an Indian movie and web series-specific, and fans are enjoying IMDb India on their social media feeds.