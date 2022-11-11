BTS's RM to debut solo album 'Indigo' on this date

After winning hearts with his music and style, BTS member RM is ready to go solo as he drops his first solo album on December 2. Titled ‘Indigo’, the album has been in work since past four years now.

Big Hit Music made the announcement on the album on WeVerse along with a statement from RM. The statement reads: “Finally, my 1st album will be releasing thanks to everyone. I worked hard on it for the past 4 years … It will be very different from my past projects, and a lot of fun friends are gathered in it. Please wish me well until December 2.”

Previously, RM has released a pair of mixtapes, 2018’s ‘Mono’ and 2015’s ‘RM’. ‘Indigo’ is different from these as it’s his first full-length album.

The album will show BTS’s RM in a very different light as it will include “stories and experiences…like a diary,” and will showcase a wide range of music with collaborations featuring various artists, although no names have been confirmed.

The album comes after the famous K pop band BTS announced a break to make carve their own individual music careers. BTS will also be undergoing the mandatory military service. One of the earliest from BTS will be Jin as he will initiate the process sometime before the end of this year.

For those who follow BTS and their individual music careers, JIn debuted his first solo single ‘The Astronaut’ which was co-written with Coldplay, at the band’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour stop in Argentina. Earlier this summer, J-Hope released his own solo album ‘Jack in the Box’.