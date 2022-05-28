What’s mirroring & why lovebirds like Travis-Kourtney love to twin in similar ensembles?

Sooner or later, couples like reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian and rock band Blink182 drummer Travis Barker, who recently tied the knot in Italy, end up mirroring each other. From their clothes to their food choices, everything becomes one and they try to mimic their partner whenever and wherever possible.

While in most romantic relationships, mirroring happens automatically. Some intentionally do this to strengthen their rapport with their spouse and increase empathy.

To show their better half that they are alike, people often adopt their partner’s style sense and look for similar clothes to set couple goals. Twinning has become extremely popular among millennial and genZ couples. And, it’s considered the cutest expression of love among the lovebirds.

That’s exactly the case with Kourtney and Travis too. Ever since the oldest member of the Kardashian clan started dating her pop-punk bae, her dressing sense took a gothic and punk turn.

Earlier, she mostly wore skin-tight bodycons and uber-feminine gowns. But now, the diva isn’t afraid to rock a deconstructed dress by Thom Browne at Met Gala to match her bae’s vibes.

Fashion expert and stylist Samantha Harman has given her nod to the whole concept of mirroring in couples and shared that people’s style often evolve when they meet a new person.

If you simply scroll through Kourtney’s Instagram feed, you will notice the drastic shift in her style sense. And, you will also notice that the diva is all about twinning with her partner these days and serving gorgeous looks.

Kourtney isn’t the one whose style has changed after getting into a new relationship. Her younger sister Kim Kardashian, who is currently dating comedian Pete Davidson, has also come a long way when it comes to her personal wardrobe. From figure-hugging dresses to now trackpants with hoodies, the diva’s style has taken a 360-degree turn.

When Kim was married to American rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye, she used to heavily rely on her spouse for her red carpet looks, OOTDs, and street style. In several episodes of ‘The Kardashian’ and ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’, we have seen Ye flying miles to check Kim’s outfit for interviews, shows and photoshoots. And, that’s how he showed his love and affection for his wife.

Fast forward to 2022! Since Pete’s styling is always on the casual side, Kim has also started exploring chic yet casual styling.

This isn’t an unnecessary couple ritual that just a few follow. Mirroring actually helps couples shed their guards, reduce defensiveness and uncover feelings.

Our brain gets a dopamine rush when we see our partner doing the same things that we do. Hence, don’t forget to flatter your love by making a few changes in your closet. It’s better than getting them flowers every weekend. Trust me!