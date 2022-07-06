What is Kali movie poster controversy? Outrage against Leena Manimekalai for Maa Kaali smoking poster

Outrage was provoked all over social media soon after the poster of the film 'Kaali' was shared by Madurai-born and Toronto-based filmmaker, Leena Manimekalai. The poster showed a women dressed as goddess 'Kaali' smoking, depicting her as a "smoking women". Soon after Leena shared the poster, she faced backlash on social media. The poster also showed goddess 'Kaali' holding an LGBTQ community flag. Amid the controversy, Aga Khan Museum has given an apology. Indian Embassy in Canada has also told to withdraw provocative material. Leena Manimekalai has directed several documentaries and some of her famous projects include Mathamma, Parai, Breaking The Shackles, Love Lost, A Hole in the Bucket, and many more. She has also won awards in many National as well as International Film festivals. Leena tweeted and shared the poster of the film, she said that the film was a part of the 'Rhythms of Canada' segment at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto. Social media users demanded to withdraw the poster. Several other films and web series have also gotten into trouble due to their controversial posters and scenes. Saif Ali Khan's web series "Tandav" and Anurag Basu's film "Ludo" are one of them.

FIR filed against Kali movie director Leena Manimekalai

FIRs have been filed against 'Kaali' movie director Leena Manimekalai for her controversial film poster. The FIRs have been filed by the Delhi Police's Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO) wing and the Uttar Pradesh Police. A complaint was registered on July 2, by Vineet Jindal, who is a Delhi-based lawyer. The lawyer also tweeted the same. He said that this is Leena Manimekalai intentional act to hurt the sentiments of people. Earlier a police complaint was filed by BJP leader Shivam Chhabra. According to the Delhi Police, two complaints were received against the filmmaker. An FIR has been filed under IPC 153A and 295A. However, on the second complaint, the police said that a probe is underway and necessary action will be taken.

UP police register FIR on charges of criminal conspiracy, offense in place of worship, deliberately hurting religious sentiments, intention to provoke breach of peace against filmmaker Leena Manimekalai for her movie 'Kaali' about disrespectful depiction of Hindu Gods

What Mahua Moitra Said on Kali Movie Poster?

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Tuesday gave a statement regarding the 'Kaali' controversy which has increased the ongoing outrage. She was attending the India Today conclave in Kolkata, where the politician said that it is up to individuals how they view their gods. She added, "For me, Goddess Kali is a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess. And if you go to Tarapith you will see sadhus smoking That is the version of Kali people worship. I, within Hinduism, being a Kali worshipper, have the right to imagine Kali in that way; that is my freedom". After her remarks, TMC distanced itself from the comments and also condemned her statement. Mahua had even unfollowed TMC on Twitter after this. However the Krishnanagar MP clarified that she "never backed any film and poster or mentioned the word smoking".

What others are saying about Kaali Movie Poster

Chandra Arya, Member of Parliament, Canada has also tweeted about the 'Kaali' controversy and Aga Khan Museum's apology, saying that it is welcome and appreciated.

Painful to see Kaali poster by filmmaker Leena Manimekalai.

Past few years, traditional anti-Hindu and anti-India groups in Canada have joined forces resulting in Hinduphobic articles in media & attacks on our Hindu temples.

Apology from @AgaKhanMuseum is welcome & appreciated — Chandra Arya (@AryaCanada) July 5, 2022

Indian actress Kathuri Shankar also tweeted calling it a "publicity stunt".

2in1 tweet about TN today

What is common between a nondescript filmmaker putting out a Cigarette smoking Kaali poster

and

DMK leaders issuing seperate TamilNadu threats?



Both are publicity stunts. Planned controversies. Nothing more nothing less.

— Kasturi Shankar (@KasthuriShankar) July 4, 2022

Shiv Aroor, Journalist at India Today also shared his opinion,

Pretty sure reactions to the Kaali poster wdn't have been this visceral if the hypocrite ecosystem hadn't played cheerleader to the Nupur Sharma backlash. Even non-religious folks now saying "enough is enough". That's what the idiot ecosystem has managed to do: inflame moderates. — Shiv Aroor (@ShivAroor) July 6, 2022

Amit Malviya, In-charge of BJP's National Information & Technology Department tweeted,

Mamata Banerjee's TMC is full of Hindu hating bigots but this insult of Maa Kaali, revered across West Bengal, by one of her party MP, has offended every devotee… — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) July 5, 2022

The 'Kaali' poster controversy is increasing day by day. Hashtags are trending on social media to arrest the director Leena Manimekalai. The controversy is also being connected to the ongoing Nupur Sharma controversy. Some are calling it a disrespect to the right of freedom of speech and expression while some are supporting Leena.