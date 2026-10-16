/Weverse Con Festival India 2027 lineup: ENHYPEN, TXT, Hwasa and more to perform

K-pop has built a growing audience in India, with fans following Korean artists through music, online communities and live performances. Now, a major festival Weverse Con Festival India associated with the global fan platform Weverse is bringing Korean acts and Indian musicians together for a two-day event in the capital, with its debut lineup featuring established groups, solo performers and homegrown talent.

Who is performing at Weverse Con Festival India 2027?

HYBE India took to the social media platform and announced the lineup for the upcoming festival. The lineup includes ENHYPEN, TXT and LE SSERAFIM, three groups with international fanbases. Solo performers Hwasa, Eric Nam, Dayoung and Lee Hyun will also take the stage.

Bumzu, the South Korean producer and songwriter associated with music by groups including SEVENTEEN, is among the announced performers. Lara of KATSEYE and singer Rhea Raj are also part of the lineup, adding global pop representation to the festival.

Indian performers will include rapper and singer King, Gini, RANJ X Clifr, Reble and DJ Zelo. Their inclusion brings artists from India’s hip-hop, independent music and electronic scenes into a programme that combines Korean and Indian music. The announcement features 15 acts across the two-day event. The organisers have not yet disclosed the individual performance schedules for each day.

When and where will the festival take place?

Weverse Con Festival India will be held on March 27 and 28, 2027, in New Delhi. The specific venue has not yet been announced. Ticketing is being handled through BookMyShow, where the event has its official listing. Further details about ticket categories, prices and event arrangements should be checked through the platform and the organisers’ official channels as they become available.

What is the Weverse Con Festival all aboutl?

Weverse Con Festival is an annual music event associated with HYBE’s Weverse platform, which connects artists and fans through online communities and other fan-focused features.

The festival has traditionally taken place in South Korea, bringing together performers from different generations and musical backgrounds. Its programme extends beyond stage performances to include activities intended to give fans more ways to engage with artists and the wider music community.