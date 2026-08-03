HYBE unveils seven-member girl group TUIDE, confirms debut date

HYBE has officially announced the debut of its newest girl group, TUIDE, marking the launch of the first artist under HYBE MUSIC GROUP's newly established label, ABD. The seven-member group will make its debut this month along with a project that introduces the group's musical vision to audiences worldwide.

TUIDE to make their debut soon!

The announcement was accompanied by the release of introduction visuals across TUIDE's official social media platforms. The images offered fans their first complete look at members SEOHEE, SEOYEON, ELENA, JIA, SAKI, SEAH and YI HANI, each showcasing a distinct personality while hinting at the group's fresh concept. The seven-member group will make its debut on August 24 with its first EP, TUNE & PLAY.

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According to HYBE, TUNE & PLAY represents TUIDE's ambition to unite different musical languages into a single rhythm. The EP is designed to blend sounds, influences and textures from various generations and cultures, while highlighting the seven members' individual colours through a cohesive musical identity.

About TUIDE

TUIDE—comprised of SEOHEE, SEOYEON, ELENA, JIA, SAKI, SEAH, and YI HANI—are the first group to debut under ABD, HYBE's new label specializing in girl group production. The septet takes its name from the phrase "Tune the Tide," reflecting its ambition to experience the various tides of the world and tune them into new forms of joy through music.

Together, the seven members shape an effortless yet vibrant groove, while each member's individuality shines in their own way. Driven by this harmonious energy, TUIDE are poised to emerge as K-pop’s new tide—a global breakout act creating ripples across playlists around the world.