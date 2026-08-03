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HYBE unveils seven-member girl group TUIDE, confirms debut date

Snigdha Sweta Behera
Edited By Snigdha Sweta Behera
Published: Aug 03, 2026, 17:39 IST | Updated: Aug 03, 2026, 17:39 IST
HYBE unveils seven-member girl group TUIDE, confirms debut date

TUIDE Photograph: (HYBE)

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HYBE has unveiled new girl group TUIDE. The label has also announced the debut date along with the name of the track. Read to know more details.

HYBE has officially announced the debut of its newest girl group, TUIDE, marking the launch of the first artist under HYBE MUSIC GROUP's newly established label, ABD. The seven-member group will make its debut this month along with a project that introduces the group's musical vision to audiences worldwide.

TUIDE to make their debut soon!

The announcement was accompanied by the release of introduction visuals across TUIDE's official social media platforms. The images offered fans their first complete look at members SEOHEE, SEOYEON, ELENA, JIA, SAKI, SEAH and YI HANI, each showcasing a distinct personality while hinting at the group's fresh concept. The seven-member group will make its debut on August 24 with its first EP, TUNE & PLAY.

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According to HYBE, TUNE & PLAY represents TUIDE's ambition to unite different musical languages into a single rhythm. The EP is designed to blend sounds, influences and textures from various generations and cultures, while highlighting the seven members' individual colours through a cohesive musical identity.

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About TUIDE

TUIDE—comprised of SEOHEE, SEOYEON, ELENA, JIA, SAKI, SEAH, and YI HANI—are the first group to debut under ABD, HYBE's new label specializing in girl group production. The septet takes its name from the phrase "Tune the Tide," reflecting its ambition to experience the various tides of the world and tune them into new forms of joy through music.

Together, the seven members shape an effortless yet vibrant groove, while each member's individuality shines in their own way. Driven by this harmonious energy, TUIDE are poised to emerge as K-pop’s new tide—a global breakout act creating ripples across playlists around the world.

ABD’s first girl group, TUIDE, whose production will be led by Master Professional (MP) Sung Soo Han—widely recognized as the creative mastermind behind artists including SEVENTEEN, After School, IZ*ONE, and TWS—is set to debut in the second half of 2026.

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera

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Snigdha Sweta Behera

Snigdha Sweta Behera is currently serving as a senior sub-editor at Wion. She is an avid follower of Hollywood, K-pop and K-dramas. She loves uncovering stories beyond glitz and gl...Read More

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