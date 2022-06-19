Wendy William didn't appear on the finale episode of 'The Wendy Williams Show'

And, just like that the popular TV show 'The Wendy Williams Show' came to an end. On Friday, its final episode aired on television and well, fans are unanimously agreeing on the fact that it was indeed a joy-filled ride full of fun segments, games, candid conversations and lots of tea spills.

However, what came as a shock to many was that its original host Wendy Williams was nowhere to be seen on the sets of the final episode of the show. Instead, Sherri Shepherd was seen as the guest host.

Despite Wendy's absence, a montage of highlights from her 13-year run was aired for her fans. A shot of her familiar purple chair sitting empty was posted symbolically to Williams' social media accounts.

Vanessa Williams, who was the first-ever guest on the show, also became the final guest on the last episode.

Also read: Quavo & Takeoff launch new Motown-COLORS series celebrating Black Music Month

According to Deadline, Shepherd said it was an "honour and privilege" to be among the show's roster of guest hosts after Williams was sidelined with health issues for the entire season.

Shepherd, for her part, thanked the show's host, saying, "Because there is nobody like Wendy Williams. From her days on the radio to ruling daytime talk for 13 seasons, Wendy earned her title as the Queen of all Media."

Also read: Sai Pallavi reacts to her controversial remarks, says disturbing to see people justifying lynching

The finale episode concluded with the entire crew gathering onstage to deliver Williams' signature line, "How You Doin?" in unison.

As per Deadline, it was announced in February that a similar show hosted by Shepherd, also produced-distributed by Lionsgate`s Debmar-Mercury, will inherit the Fox O&O time slots of Wendy this fall.

(With inputs from agency)