'We have big ideas' teases Kevin Feige on Tom Holland's return as Spider-Man

While a lot plans to change within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel boss Kevin Feige is sure of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man getting a bigger canvas to explore in the upcoming films. Already working on his comeback, Kevin Feige said in an interview, “All I will say is that we have the story. We have big ideas for that, and our writers are just putting pen to paper now.”

Tom Holland has experienced massive success at the box office with previous instalments of the Spider-Man films. His last film Spider Man: No Way Home was a big box office hit. It grossed more than $1.9 billion globally. The film saw Tom Holland team up with past Spideys including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. It can easily be called the biggest Spider-Man films of all time in terms of its scale and ensemble cast.

As for the next Spider-Man film, Kevin didn’t reveal if Spider-Man will get a new solo film but he did tease that a lot is in store for Spidey fans.

In 2021, producer Amy Pascal teased that they were in the process of working on a new Spider-Man trilogy. “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel – [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie,” said Pascal “We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel. We’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three. This is not the last of our MCU movies.”

MCU has Avengers: Secret Wars in the works. It is set for a release on May 1, 2026. The 12-issue comic book saga ran in the mid-1980s and has Spider-Man teaming up with other Avengers like Captain America, Hawkeye, Captain Marvel, Hulk, Iron Man, and more.