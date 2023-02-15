Kevin Feige announces Harrison Ford's MCU character to become new US President in next film

Marvel’s Kevin Feige confirms that the MCU will soon be getting a new president of the United States and it will be none other than actor Harrison Ford. In the upcoming Phase 5 title Captain America: New World Order, Harrison Ford will be taking over the role of General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross. The role was previously played by the late William Hurt.

In the New World Order movie, Harrison aka Thunderbolt will become the US Prez. It’s not a new thing for Ford as he has previously played a combat-trained Commander in Chief in Wolfgang Petersen’s 1997 film Air Force One.

With Thaddeus Ross rising to the highest position of power in the upcoming movie, there will be lots of stuff that will unfold between Captain America and the president of the United States.

There are reports that Harrison Ford’s character could also portray his alter ego, the Red Hulk. If true, it would require the actor to wear a motion capture suit.

On the role, Kevin Feige said, Harrison Ford is “embracing this role. He’s tireless with the amount of work that he does,” which could come in handy if the ping pong ball suit is involved.