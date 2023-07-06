We do not support! Peaky Blinders makers slam Ron DeSantis for using show's footage in homophobic ad

Peaky Blinders' makers said they have not given permission to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for using the show's footage in a homophobic campaign ad of the US Republican presidential hopeful. The controversial video showing Cillian Murphy's character Tommy Shelby was uploaded on the last day of Pride Month, June 30, on the DeSantis campaign Twitter page. The presidential campaign video that mocked LGBTQ rights starts off with former US president Donald Trump voicing his support for the LGBTQ+ community. Later, it shows a montage of various clips from films and shows like Murphy's Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders, American Psycho, Troy, and The Wolf of Wall Street. The clip also shows Caitlyn Jenner, who is transgender.

In the end, the clip shows DeSantis's various controversial remarks on the LGBT+ community.

The video was shared with the caption, "To wrap up “Pride Month, let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it…''

To wrap up “Pride Month,” let’s hear from the politician who did more than any other Republican to celebrate it…



pic.twitter.com/FT7LdW4vls — DeSantis War Room 🐊 (@DeSantisWarRoom) June 30, 2023 ×

The team behind the classic show was quick to slam the footage, saying they used the clip from the show without their permission.



"On behalf of the partners of Peaky Blinders -- Steven Knight, Cillian Murphy, Caryn Mandabach Productions, Tiger Aspect Productions and Banijay Rights -- we confirm the footage of Tommy Shelby's character used within the video posted by Ron DeSantis' campaign was obtained without permission or official license," reads the statement.

They concluded the message by saying, "We do not support nor endorse the video's narrative and strongly disapprove of the use of the content in this manner."