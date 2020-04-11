Watch: Selena Gomez searching for a perfect date in her new song 'Boyfriend'

Selena Gomez released a new music video of her new song 'Boyfriend'. In the video, Selena is looking for a boyfriend, forgoes on dates with different guys, and turns her dates into frogs using a purple elixir and puts them in cages.



While sharing the video on Instagram, the singer wrote 'Who will she pick? Tune in to the ‘Boyfriend’ premiere tomorrow at 9 am PT to find out!''

"Many of you know how excited I’ve been to release a song called 'Boyfriend,'" she wrote on her Instagram Story Monday.



The lighthearted song is all about falling down and getting back up time and time again in love but also tells that you don't need anyone other than yourself to be happy.

The singer has shared three songs ‘Boyfriend,’ ‘She’ and ‘Souvenir,’ from her new album 'Rare'.



27 year old shared the news of her new songs on social media and said, ''The deluxe version of Rare, featuring ‘Boyfriend,’ ‘She’ and ‘Souvenir,’ is out April 9th. You can preserve it now and learn more about how to donate to the PLUS1 COVID-19 Fund in at the link in my bio''.

'Boyfriend' was cowritten by singer-songwriter Julia Michaels and the concept for the track came from a text that Gomez sent to some friends.