Watch: Mohanlal and Lijo Jose Pellissery's project to get title on Friday, check out teaser

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal and acclaimed filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery recently announced that they are collaborating on an upcoming project. The film is yet-untitled and will get its name on December 23 at 5 pm Indian time. The fans have been excited ever since the film was announced. Both the actor and the director have been helping intensify the buzz by sharing mysterious pictures on their Instagram profile that many say are pieces of a puzzle. Now, a teaser for the film has also been released. "You are just a day away from the title you all wanted to know," Mohanlal wrote while sharing it.

Mohanlal announced the project back in October. While sharing photos with Pellissery, he has tweeted, "I'm delighted to announce that my next project will be with one of the most exciting and immensely talented directors in Indian cinema - Lijo Jose Pellissery. The project will be produced by John and Mary Creative, Max Labs and Century Films."

The excitement of the fans is palpable as this collaboration appears to be something everybody wants to witness as soon as possible.

Pellissery is known for possessing a unique voice. Mohanlal, an old hand in the film industry with more than four decades of experience, has always excelled with talented directors. Pellissery has directed acclaimed films like 'Jallikkattu', 'Churuli', and 'Ee.Ma.Yau'.

'Jallikkattu' in particular received widespread praise all around the world. The story followed a bull that escapes a slaughterhouse in a hilly remote village and the subsequent hunt for the animal. It was screened at the 2019 Toronto International Film Festival and 24th Busan International Film. It was also India's official entry for the Best International Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards but did not get the nomination.

Antony Varghese, Chemban Vinod Jose, Sabumon Abdusamad, and Santhy Balachandran featured in the cast.