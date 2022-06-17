Watch: Jungkook of BTS and Charlie Puth tease their first collab 'Left and Right' 

Days after BTS announced that they were taking a break as a group to pursue individual careers, its band member Jungkook shared the first teaser of his new single- a collaboration with singer Charlie Puth. The first glimpse of the song was shared by Puth on his Instagram handle and shared a playful video featuring him and Jungkook. He captioned the image, "Pre-save Left and Right (with Jungkook) !! "



The video begins with Puth pretending to call JK and inquire about the song and the two eventually break out in the song in a playful manner.

'Left and Right' will appear on Charlie Puth's upcoming self-titled album but will be available for pre-order on Friday, June 24. Puth also added that if the song received 500,000 pre-saves, it would be released on June 24 itself.



Many would remember that Puth had actually hinted about the collaboration During an interview with KIIS-FM at iHeartRadio Wango Tango a few days back.



"Fans believe you've collaborated with BTS. "Are they going insane?" inquired the interviewer. "I heard that as well," Charlie responded.



Meanwhile, fans are ecstatic about the collaboration. They've been waiting for it since JK did a cover of Charlie Puth's smash hit, 'We Don`t Talk Anymore.'