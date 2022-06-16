Major milestones achieved by BTS: Performing in UN, Grammys & more

The Bangtan Boys - well known as BTS sent shockwaves around the whole world as they announced that they are going on an 'indefinite hiatus' to focus on their solo careers, the announcement broke millions of hearts. The band of seven members have not disbanded but only pursue their careers individually - still for every ARMY member seeing them performing together was a charm and that is what we will miss.

Looking back, the boys together shattered all the records continuously - including their own one have created history many times and achieved major milestones together - from representing and performing in UN, or getting a Grammy nomination, so here we have curated all the key moments, major milestones they have achieved, that all their ARMY will cherish - until they comeback together, again!

