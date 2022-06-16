Major milestones achieved by BTS: Performing in UN, Grammys & more

Updated: Jun 16, 2022, 09:08 PM(IST)

The Bangtan Boys - well known as BTS sent shockwaves around the whole world as they announced that they are going on an 'indefinite hiatus' to focus on their solo careers, the announcement broke millions of hearts. The band of seven members have not disbanded but only pursue their careers individually - still for every ARMY member seeing them performing together was a charm and that is what we will miss. 

Looking back, the boys together shattered all the records continuously - including their own one have created history many times and achieved major milestones together - from representing and performing in UN, or getting a Grammy nomination, so here we have curated all the key moments, major milestones they have achieved, that all their ARMY will cherish - until they comeback together, again! 

 

 . 

View in App

Grammys history

K-pop group BTS has made history at the Grammys - the stage they once dreamed to stand on. The seven boy band group not only was the first Korean band to perform on the stage of the prestigious awards but also the first one to grab a nomination in the year 2019. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

NYE performance

The pandemic year 2020 started with a BTS bang! As a treat to all the Newyorkers, the boy band performed at the Times Square and they were the first Korean act to perform at New York's annual gala New Year's Rockin' Eve. 

They started the year with outstanding performances in 'Make it Right', 'Boy With Luv' & others. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

BTS X Joe Biden

It was a major milestone for all the Army and BTS members as well when they were invited by the White House.

Joe Biden invited the boy band to discuss rising anti-Asian hate crimes in the country. 

The seven members of the band met the President of the USA in the White House, where POTUS played their hit single 'Butter' for them to make them feel like home. 

 

 

 

(Photograph:Twitter)

First Korean band at UN

Korean boy band BTS made history in September 2018 as they become the first-ever K-Pop group to speak at the United Nations. In 2021, they again made history as they performed at the United Nations Headquarters in New York.

(Photograph:Twitter)

Dynamite exploded the world

The band released their first English language song 'Dynamite' in the year 2020 and the song bombarded the whole world. 

The song got the band their first Grammy nomination, for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards, making them the first Korean group to nab a nomination at the prestigious awards. 

With their superhit song, they became the first South Korean act to reach number one on the Billboard Global 200 and US Billboard Hot 100. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

First Korean band on Time magazine

They become the first Korean band to grace the front cover of TIME magazine. They joined the magazine's annual picks of "Next Generation Leaders."

(Photograph:Twitter)

Guinness World Records

South Korean band BTS who made their smashing debut in the year 2010 has made and shattered their own Guinness World Records back to back.

The group marked a new milestone as they entered the 2022 Hall of Fame with 23 records. Over the years, they made several records - from becoming Highest earning K-pop band, to reaching No.1 in the several US, UK charts. 

(Photograph:Twitter)

Topics

Read in App