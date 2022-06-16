BTS announces hiatus: Did the news of break-up get lost in translation?

Did the BTS hiatus news get lost in translation? Seems so as HYBE, the agency that represents BTS issued a statement on Wednesday that the band was not breaking up or going on a hiatus but would pursue individual journeys while remaining together as a team.



The statement was issued a day after the band announced its break during the live streaming of the annual FESTA dinner. It was speculated that the seven members of the group would be going their separate ways. Instead, the agency insists that they plan to release both group and solo projects as they embark on their "new chapter" together.

"The group will remain active as a team while taking an individual journey to further achieve personal growth," as per the release from HYBE. The statement said that members of the group "will allow themselves to express their individuality through the release of solo albums and collaborations with other artists."

HYBE's parent company BIGHIT MUSIC added, "BTS now starts a new chapter with new solo projects as well as group projects. Members will take this time to achieve personal growth through various new activities, and we expect it to further strengthen the foundation for the group's long run as a team. BIGHIT MUSIC will actively support the artists."



The first among the seven to begin a solo project would be J-Hope. Details of the project will be shared at a later date, the statement mentioned.

