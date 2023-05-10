WATCH | Imagine Dragons rock the picket line in support of writers' strike

Popular pop rock band Imagine Dragons showed their solidarity with the ongoing writers' strike in Los Angeles and New York City by joining the Netflix picket line. Dan Reynolds, the band's piano player, and Daniel Wayne Sermon, the electric guitarist, performed crowd favourites "Radioactive" and "Whatever It Takes." Their support adds to the growing list of celebrities who have made appearances at striking locations in both cities. Pete Davidson distributed pizzas in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, while Jason Sudeikis, Brett Goldstein, Brendan Hunt, Cynthia Nixon, Bowen Yang, and Jay Leno also stood in solidarity with the writers.

Notably, Imagine Dragons' performance coincided with their ongoing Mercury World Tour, which commenced in Miami in February 2022 and will culminate at Berlin's Lollapalooza in September 2023. The tour is a platform to promote their fifth and sixth studio albums, "Mercury – Acts 1" (2021) and "Mercury – Acts 2" (2022). Imagine Dragons totally crushing it in support of writers at Netflix. #WritersStrike #WGAStrong pic.twitter.com/TQxchZ9z9g — Gennefer Gross (@Gennefer) May 9, 2023 × The band's involvement in the picket line occurred nine days after negotiations between the Writers Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers collapsed, triggering the strike. Guild members, along with other supporters, have been actively picketing outside major studios and streaming platforms, marking the first such widespread action in 15 years.

Amidst growing tensions, a showrunner succinctly conveyed the sentiment shared by many writers and producers during a WGA meeting, stating, "We are at war with the studios. We can't be at war one day and be their partners the next." What is the WGA strike? The WGA strike is a labour action centred on improving pay and addressing broader issues faced by writers in the entertainment industry. In addition to fairer compensation, the strike also seeks to address concerns such as shorter exclusive contracts and increased staffing of writers per show. By collectively demanding change, the WGA aims to improve working conditions and ensure that the valuable contributions of writers are acknowledged and valued.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE