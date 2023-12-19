Watch: Harrdy Sandhu gives a fiery performance at his ‘In My Feelings’ Mumbai concert

Fans of Punjabi pop sensation and actor Harrdy Sandhu were in for a blockbuster night as they attended his Mumbai concert, held at the NSCI Dome, Worli on Sunday. The hitmaker set the stage ablaze with his fiery act as he performed on his chartbusters, including "Psycho", "Gal Meri", "Bijlee Bijlee", "Titliaan Warga", "Kya Baat Ay", "Hornn Blow", "Soch", "Joker" and many more.

An electrifying celebration of music and culture, the concert had the singer performing alongside a troupe of dancers along with special hydraulic effects, truly making it a one-of-a-kind experience and a night to remember for his thousands of fans present at the show.

Pictures and videos from the concert are already going viral on the internet with netizens showering massive love on Harrdy Sandhu. Check it out below!

The In My Feelings tour marks the first of many all-India tours for Harrdy Sandhu and fans are ecstatic to finally watch their favourite musician perform live, singing and dancing along to his tunes.