George Clooney will never play Batman again, even after The Flash cameo

Did you love watching George Clooney as Bruce Wayne in the latest installment of Flash film? Don’t get your hopes too high as the actor is clear about not wanting to reprise his Batman role in any future film. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight while promoting his directorial project The Boys in the Boat, George Clooney said, “I do not think there’s enough drugs in the world for me to go back.”

But then you’d ask why he returned as Bruce Wayne in The Flash and he answered, “I thought there was such a clamour for me to come back as Batman, as you know. There was a clamour.” He added, “I actually said, ‘Where are my rubber nipples?’ And they were like, ‘Can we do it without the rubber nipples?’ I was like, ‘Well, it’s not really my Batman, is it?'”

George Clooney first played the Batman role in the 1997 sequel Batman & Robin. He has since dismissed his role. He famously once said, “It was a difficult film to be good in. With hindsight it’s easy to look back at this and go, ‘Woah, that was really shit and I was really bad in it.’”

In a 2021 interview to Variety, George joked that Batman & Robin was so bad that it “destroyed” the superhero franchise. He added that he refused to let his wife even watch it because it’s so terrible. “There are certain films I just go, ‘I want my wife to have some respect for me’," he said.