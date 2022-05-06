Watch: 'Fauda' star Tsahi Halevi breaks into Bollywood song to celebrate India-Israel ties

Tsahi Halevi took everyone by surprise on Thursday as he crooned 'Tere Jaisa Yaar Kaahan' a hit song from the 1981 Bollywood film 'Yarana' starring Amitabh Bachchan.



Halevi was in the capital to celebrate Israel's 74th Independence Day and 30 years of Indo-Israeli diplomatic ties.

"We are celebrating 30 years of friendship, so I thought the song will be relevant," Halevi said, before breaking into the song to the accompaniment of a guitar. The actor is also a well-regarded singer. His audience included External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Naor Gilon, Israel's Ambassador to India.

#WATCH | Delhi: Israeli series Fauda actor Tsahi Halevi sings a hindi song 'Yaara teri yaari' on the occasion of 74th Independence Day of Israel pic.twitter.com/mmx7mwfqfk — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2022 ×

Gilon noted, "Jews have been living in India in peace and security for about 2,000 years." Jaishankar, in his speech, reiterated this connection and said: "We have had a long history of Jewish presence and Jewish community amongst us and as a society, we are really enriched by their contributions. ... This for us is truly a special relationship."



Earlier, talking to the media, Halevi, who was seen playing an antagonist in the popular Netflix series, revealed that he was also "involved in the first co-production between India and Israel".

He added, without divulging anything about the project, "I know India has a lot of creativity. It has a lot of experience. It is a great opportunity for us to understand Indian television and cinema."



`Fauda`, which in English translates as chaos, tells the story of Doron, a commander in the Mista`arvim unit of the Israeli Defence Forces and his unit. In the first season, they pursue a Hamas terrorist known as 'The Panther.

The fourth season of `Fauda` is most likely to be aired next year, but Halevi is not part of the action.

"Honestly speaking, I am not involved in season four," he said. "So, I don`t really know what`s happening. I believe the filming has ended and it will come out next year."



