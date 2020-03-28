Watch: Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner reading bedtime stories for children to tackle with isolation

Coronavirus is a pandemic that has affected billions of lives around the globe, as till now more than 6 Lakh people have been affected by the virus across the world and to stop the spread of the virus people around the globe are staying inside their homes and observing self isolation.



In such a situation kids are being confined to their homes - which can be broing and to help their little fans, several Hollywood stars have come together to help them in times of isolation.

Amy Adams, Jennifer Garner, Josh Gad, and Chris O’Dowd are among the Hollywood personalities who have been posting videos on social media of themselves while reading children’s books aloud.

Garner and Adams have launched 'Save With Stories' initiative that is in partnership with the Save the Children and No Kid Hungry foundations, as they all are posting videos online while reading story books and money raised with the videos will be used to provide food for the children.



'Save with stories' has officially posted a video of Jennifer Garner reading a tale of 'The Three Little Fish' and 'The Big Bad Shark'.

Amy Adams who have joined Instagram for the initiative, as the first post she made was a video of herself reading 'The Dinosaur Princess' by Aviana Olea Le Gallo.



Josh Gad posted a video to Twitter of himself reading Shel Silverstein’s 'The Giving Tree'.