Watch| Alia Bhatt learns to say hello in Korean before her Gucci show and it's all things adorable

Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine right now. The actress is doing outstanding work in her career, and very soon her first Hollywood film, The Heart of Stone, will be released. However, before that, the actress was recently announced as the global brand ambassador of luxury brand Gucci. She is the first Indian to become the face of the renowned fashion house.

After the big announcement, the 30-year-old actress jetted off to Seoul, South Korea, for the Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show. The actress made several heads turn at the fashion event with her short black dress. However, days after her stunning appearance at the big fashion show, the actress shared a BTS video from her trip to Seoul. Alia Bhatt wins netizens' hearts with her Korean. Watch In the new Vogue video, the actress is getting ready for the big night as she shares her excitement for her first Gucci show. In the video, the mommy-of-one is also trying to speak in Korean, and it's all things adorable.

The video shows Alia Bhatt learning to say Ahnyeohaseyo, or hello, in English. The frame cuts, and then Alia welcomes Vogue by greeting them in Korean. In the video, she also shares that it's her first trip to Seoul.

"So we are in Seoul, Korea. I have never been to Korea before. Just look at this view, I have just been staring at the electrifying energy of the city since I have gotten here. It is quite adventurous. Let's go get ready." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue (@voguemagazine) × Later in the video, we also got a glimpse of her dress, heels, makeup and all from Gucci. The clip also shows the breathtaking view from her hotel room.

Later, we also got a glimpse of Alia greeting Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, one of the brand ambassadors.

Soon after the video was made public, netizens were quick to laud Alia's cuteness and the way she spoke Korean. More about Alia's look - The Bollywood actress looked breathtaking in the black short dress that gave a 60s-ish feel. With her cut-out mini dress, the actress wore black platform heels with the Gucci logo and carried a transparent bag, which triggered a meme fest on social media.