Watch| Alia Bhatt learns to say hello in Korean before her Gucci show and it's all things adorable

On May 11, Alia Bhatt was announced as the first Indian brand ambassador for Gucci. The high-end luxury brand made the big announcement. Sharing the stunning picture of Alia carrying the vintage Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag, they wrote in the caption, ''Alia Bhatt is the House’s newest global brand ambassador. To mark the occasion, the actress, producer, and entrepreneur were captured with the Gucci Bamboo 1947 bag.''
Alia Bhatt is on cloud nine right now. The actress is doing outstanding work in her career, and very soon her first Hollywood film, The Heart of Stone, will be released. However, before that, the actress was recently announced as the global brand ambassador of luxury brand Gucci. She is the first Indian to become the face of the renowned fashion house.
After the big announcement, the 30-year-old actress jetted off to Seoul, South Korea, for the Gucci Cruise 2024 runway show. The actress made several heads turn at the fashion event with her short black dress. However, days after her stunning appearance at the big fashion show, the actress shared a BTS video from her trip to Seoul.
Alia Bhatt wins netizens' hearts with her Korean. Watch
In the new Vogue video, the actress is getting ready for the big night as she shares her excitement for her first Gucci show. In the video, the mommy-of-one is also trying to speak in Korean, and it's all things adorable.
The video shows Alia Bhatt learning to say Ahnyeohaseyo, or hello, in English. The frame cuts, and then Alia welcomes Vogue by greeting them in Korean. In the video, she also shares that it's her first trip to Seoul.
"So we are in Seoul, Korea. I have never been to Korea before. Just look at this view, I have just been staring at the electrifying energy of the city since I have gotten here. It is quite adventurous. Let's go get ready."
Later in the video, we also got a glimpse of her dress, heels, makeup and all from Gucci. The clip also shows the breathtaking view from her hotel room.
Later, we also got a glimpse of Alia greeting Hollywood actress Dakota Johnson, one of the brand ambassadors.
Soon after the video was made public, netizens were quick to laud Alia's cuteness and the way she spoke Korean.
More about Alia's look -
The Bollywood actress looked breathtaking in the black short dress that gave a 60s-ish feel. With her cut-out mini dress, the actress wore black platform heels with the Gucci logo and carried a transparent bag, which triggered a meme fest on social media.
Ditching her soft makeup look, this time Alia chose to go for bold makeup with dark kohl eyes and pink lips and blush.
Speaking about her look, Alia said in the video, "Today's dress is very fun. But it is also classic. It is a '60s-ish shift feel. So we are trying to have some fun with hair and makeup as well. For makeup, I want to try something new for the first time in my life – strong eyes. I don't usually do liner but she (her Korean makeup artist) has guaranteed me that my eyes will look big. This is my first time appearing for Gucci, it is my first time attending a fashion show, it will be spectacular, I can just feel it... my hair has been the longest it has ever been, and I have always wanted to do a long ponytail and with this dress and the structure, it all just balances out very well."
Others who attended the event -
Gucci's fashion shows was among one of the most awaited fashion night of the year and many A-listers from around the world were in attendance. Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, Woo Do Hwan, Jung Kyung Ho, Lee Soo Hyuk, Lee Je Hoon, THE BOYZ members Younghoon and Juyeon, IVE member Leeseo, and Shin Hyun Been, were among the attendees.
IU AND ALIA BHATT EVERYONE pic.twitter.com/0JdFK5YrAl— reems ♡s salma🥢 (@myglIly) May 16, 2023
Alia Bhatt - the first Indian brand ambassador for Gucci
By becoming a Gucci ambassador, Bhatt has joined scores of international stars like Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae, South Korean actress Mina Shin, Japanese talent Jun Shison, singer Harry Styles, and Dakota Johnson, among others.
Alia's upcoming project -
On the work front, Alia will next be seen on Heart of Stone, which features Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Paul Ready, among others. Her first Hollywood project will release on August 11 on Netflix. Meanwhile, in Bollywood, she will next be seen in the Karan Johar-directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh and Jaya Bachchan.