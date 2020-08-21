Warner Media to investigate 'Justice League' production amid toxic work place claims

WarnerMedia is investigating the 'Justice League' production amid claims of misconduct.

Actor Ray Fisher alleged the filmmakers of misconduct via many public statements -- misconduct by filmmaker Joss Whedon and producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg while making the film.

Meanwhile, Fisher, who plays Cyborg, also tweeted that WarnerMedia had hired an independent third party to investigate his allegations.

After 5 weeks of interviews with various cast/crew, @WarnerMedia has officially launched an independent third-party investigation to get to the heart of the toxic and abusive work environment created during Justice League reshoots.



This is a MASSIVE step forward!



I believe this investigation will show that Geoff Johns, Joss Whedon, Jon Berg (and others) grossly abused their power during the uncertainty of AT&T’s merger with Time Warner.



Thank you @WarnerMedia and @ATT for making strides to ensure a safer workplace for all!🙏🏽



In early July, Fisher dropped claim on Twitter that during the period, when Whedon took over directing duties after director Zack Snyder stepped back from the film Whedon’s treatment of the cast and crew of the movie was gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.