Viral video: Actor Vijay Sethupathi and team heckled at airport

Actor Vijay Sethupathi and his team were attacked by a man at the Bengaluru airport. Video of the incident is now circulating on social media.

It so happened that there was a disagreement between Vijay Sethupathi’s assistant and his fellow passenger Johnson who travelled with the actor. The argument got heated up after they landed in Bengaluru. Even though the actor was walking amid his security, the co-passenger lunged at him from behind breaking the security chain.

The video has been captured by a user that is now going viral. Tamil film 'Jai Bhim' lands in 'anti-Hindi' controversy for scene featuring Prakash Raj

Watch it here:

The matter has been settled now as the man has apologised to the actor and his assistant. Amitabh Bachchan's NFT collection records highest-ever bidding in India

Meanwhile, Vijay Sethupathi had recently made a public appearance when he spoke to the media about the loss of fellow actor Puneeth Rajkumar. He mentioned that he’d never met him but was so emotional about his loss that he ended up watching videos of his on social media in the last few days.