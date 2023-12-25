Viral | Salman Khan dances in full spirit at his brother Arbaaz's wedding

Actor Arbaaz Khan and makeup artist Shura Khan's wedding was a star-studded affair. Organised at Arbaaz's sister Arpita's house, the entire Khan family including Arbaaz's son Arhaan Khan, his parents Salim Khan and Helen, and brothers Salman and Sohail Khan attended the nikah ceremony.

Arbaaz and Shura have been dating for a while now and kept their relationship away from the limelight. After getting hitched on Sunday, Arbaaz finally made his love official. Taking to his Instagram account, Khan shared an adorable photo of them from their wedding.

All decked up in traditional attire, the newlyweds are posing together. Arbaaz's big brother Salman Khan was also in attendance. The Tiger 3 actor wearing a grey Pathaani suit, brought more charm to the wedding with his special performance.

Several videos of the actor dancing to the fullest at the wedding have gone viral. In the clip, he's dancing to his hit song Tere Mast Mast Do Nain from the movie Dabangg.

In another video, he along with brother Arbaaz, Shura and nephew Arhaan and sisters can be seen enjoying Harshdeep Kaur's performance on ''Jagg Ghumeya''.

Watch all the video here:

Another video that has taken the internet by storm is of Arhaan. As a tribute to his father and stepmother Shura, the young boy played a guitar, as his father sweetly recorded the video. Arhaan is Arbaaz and his ex-wife Malaika's son.

Arbaaz's parents Salim Khan and Helen, and brothers Sohail Khan attended the intimate nikah ceremony. Arbaaz and Shura's close friend Raveena Tandon was also present at the wedding with her daughter Rasha Thadani.

Arbaaz was previously married to actress and model Malaika Arora. The two announced their separation in 2016, 19 years after getting married.