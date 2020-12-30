Vijay's 'Master' to get theatrical release on January 13, 2021

Actor Vijay’s upcoming Tamil film ‘Master’ has a confirmed release date.

The film will now get a theatrical release on January 13. The same was announced via a poster. Also, the film will be released in three different Indian languages -- Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi.

The film has been titled ‘Vijay The Master’ for the dubbed Hindi version.

‘Master’ will become the first major pan-Indian release of 2021. The film features Vijay in the role of a college professor with a violent past.

The film stars Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. It also features Malavika Mohanan, Shanthanu Bhagyaraj, and Andrea Jeremiah.

‘Master’ has been produced by Xavier Britto.

In other news, Vijay will commence work on his yet-untitled project, which is tentatively titled ‘Thalapathy 65’, from January next year onwards. The film will be directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar.