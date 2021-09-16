Vijay Varma, Navya Nanda share Kim Kardashian MET Gala look memes; see pics inside

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Nanda Naveli recently responded to Kim Kardashian’s MET Gala 2021 look and the internet is in splits.

Navya took to her Instagram stories and shared a meme posted by her foundation, Ara’s heath. The meme compared Kim Kardashian’s all-black head-to-toe outfit with sanitary pads packets wrapped and sold in black polythene by pharmacies across India that read: “Indian chemists giving sanitary pads like…” Kim Kardashian defends her 2021 Met Gala outfit after its called distasteful amid Afghanistan crisis

Kim Kardashian made the most noise on the internet as she walked in a head-to-toe all-black ensemble that even covered her face. The dress was by Balenciaga.

The weirdest, wildest & craziest looks from the 2021 Met Gala

Navya shared the post with the caption: “#BreakTheStigma.”

She was not the only celeb who shared Kim’s look from MET Gala. ‘Gully Boy’ actor Vjay Varma too shared his take on the look. He captioned his post, “Yaar ye MET gala wala look to apna daily hota hai during shoot/travel naps. #metgala.”

Gigi Hadid to Rihanna: Round-up of the best looks at the Met Gala 2021