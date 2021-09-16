Kim Kardashian defends her 2021 Met Gala outfit after it's called distasteful amid Afghanistan crisis

Kim Kardashian always manages to make heads turn with her style at Met Gala. Each year, Kim's outfit is one of the most talked-about outfits on the red carpet. This year was no different. But unlike previous years, Kim's all-black outfit by Balenciaga received more flak than appreciation.



Kim came dressed head to toe in a black Balenciaga outfit which even covered her face.



While some on Twitter felt Kim was raising awareness around the plight of women in Afghanistan and other Islamist countries, there were others who found her outfit mocking those who have been forced to wear a burqa.

"Sorry @kimkardashian, this doesn't feel right after the return of the Taliban & burqas in Afghanistan.#MetGala #MetGala2021"

Another argument that has been doing the rounds on Twitter regarding the outfit was surrounding the double standards of fashion.



‘It’s oppression in the East and somehow ‘fashion’ in the West?’ argued one user.

With all that is going on in the world at the moment, specially the experiences of women and girls in Afghanistan, I think it’s very silly of Kim Kardashian to make ‘fashion statements’ in certain items of clothing.



It's oppression in the East and somehow 'fashion' in the West? — Payzee (@PayzeeMalika) September 14, 2021

"In Afghanistan, women are forced to cover up by the taliban, I think @KimKardashian has bad taste generally. But this really is bad taste," wrote another user.

In Afghanistan women are forced to cover up by the taliban, I think @KimKardashian has bad taste generally. But this really is bad taste https://t.co/eXQCF38I8Y — Tara Sherfield 〓〓 (@TaraSherfield) September 14, 2021

The theme at the gala this year was 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' and Kim explained her outfits choice on Instagram recently.



She took to her Instagram account to defend her look which successfully bewildered many people. Also see: The weirdest, wildest & craziest looks from the 2021 Met Gala



Alongside a picture of her attending the Monday event, the 40-year-old celeb wrote in the caption: "What`s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?!"

Her post too evoked mixed reactions.



"How you the most talked about person at an event and nobody can even see you? THATS LEGENDARY," one user wrote.

"I will never understand this look," another added.