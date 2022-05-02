Vijay Babu rape case: Actor removed from Malayalam Movie Artists Body

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA) has removed actor-producer Vijay Babu from the organisation after he was accused of raping a female actor. The AMMA issued an official statement where it said that the actor has written a letter stating that he wants to stay away from the committee in light of the allegations levelled against him.

The official statement of AMMA released by general secretary Edavela Babu states: “Vijay Babu has sent a letter saying that he did not want to bring disgrace to the organisation of which he is an Executive Committee member amid the allegations levelled against him. He would stay away from the Executive Committee for the time being until his innocence is proved. His letter (request) was discussed by AMMA and it has been approved.”

Vijay Babu has sought anticipatory bail in the rape case filed against him. He claims that it’s an “attempt to blackmail” him. Vijay Babu has been charged with sexually assaulting a female actor and disclosing the survivor’s identity through a Facebook live session.

Vijay says that it has become a “trend” to make sexual allegations against anyone to tarnish the image of a person. He added, “The police are also guided by media reports and they wanted to finish the chapter by arresting the petitioner for the purpose of creating news for the media due to the pressure from media people.”